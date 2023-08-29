Elgethun Capital Management Buys 11,992 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Pathward Financial makes up 2.4% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management owned 0.65% of Pathward Financial worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 1,977.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pathward Financial stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $49.46. 65,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,358. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.13. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.34. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CASH shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

