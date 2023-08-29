Elgethun Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Elgethun Capital Management lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,349 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,676 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.3% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 2.3% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Intel Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,568,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,013,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $37.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

