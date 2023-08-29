Elgethun Capital Management Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.08. 1,281,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,830. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.92. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.