Elgethun Capital Management Has $2.90 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,602 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Round Hill Asset Management boosted its position in shares of American Express by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 2,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in American Express by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 344,660 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $56,852,000 after buying an additional 24,110 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in American Express by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 947,399 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $153,867,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.35. 1,315,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.36.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

