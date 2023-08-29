Elgethun Capital Management Has $3.74 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 80.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of CarMax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,289,874.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $143,048.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,371.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,289,874.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at $597,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.35. 577,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

