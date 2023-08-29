Elgethun Capital Management Makes New $5.13 Million Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,000. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.6% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

NYSE USB traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.44. 5,722,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,259,749. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

