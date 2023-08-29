Elgethun Capital Management Purchases 934 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $1,377,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 243,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $95.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,099,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,624,106. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $495.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

