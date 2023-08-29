Elgethun Capital Management Sells 494 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elgethun Capital Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $100.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,793,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,167. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

