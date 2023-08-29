Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Up 27.8% in August

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the July 31st total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELROF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. AlphaValue lowered shares of Elior Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.07.

Get Elior Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Elior Group

Elior Group Stock Performance

About Elior Group

ELROF remained flat at $2.90 on Tuesday. Elior Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87.

(Get Free Report)

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hospitality, industrial premises, sales outlets, and agri-food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management services, including reception, mail management, minor maintenance, green areas, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.