Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CEO Ariel Emanuel Sells 236,487 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 236,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $5,696,971.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,735,491.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ariel Emanuel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

On Thursday, August 24th, Ariel Emanuel sold 150,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $3,612,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Ariel Emanuel sold 154,495 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $3,442,148.60.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Endeavor Group stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $24.11. 2,350,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

View Our Latest Report on EDR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Endeavor Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 234,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Endeavor Group by 84.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 64,793 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Endeavor Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Endeavor Group by 89.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 33,249 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Endeavor Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 745,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after buying an additional 54,398 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.