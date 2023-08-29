Endeavour Mining plc (EDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:EDV opened at GBX 1,640 ($20.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,642.86 and a beta of 0.53. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of GBX 1,435 ($18.09) and a one year high of GBX 2,242 ($28.26). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,800.95.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.30) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

