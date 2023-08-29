Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Update

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the July 31st total of 128,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EERGF remained flat at $14.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. Energean has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Energean from GBX 1,530 ($19.29) to GBX 1,570 ($19.79) in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

