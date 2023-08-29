Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Update

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the July 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Engie Stock Performance

Shares of ENGIY stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $16.10. 78,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,588. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. Engie has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Engie in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

