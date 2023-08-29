Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Trimmed by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Equinix worth $37,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Equinix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.19.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $8.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $787.12. The company had a trading volume of 161,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,461. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $821.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $780.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $738.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 89.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 157.32%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,714 shares of company stock worth $11,204,256 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

