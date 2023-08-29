ERC20 (ERC20) Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $14.18 million and approximately $560.01 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019995 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00018398 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014816 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,081.69 or 1.00040633 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00927535 USD and is down -26.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $260.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

