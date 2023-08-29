Erik Mickels Buys 14,285 Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) CFO Erik Mickels bought 14,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $19,427.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MarketWise Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:MKTW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 210,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. MarketWise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.14.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 29.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKTW shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, June 30th.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

