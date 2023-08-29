Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETD. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $30.60 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $776.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $187.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.85 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

