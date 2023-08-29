Ethereum Classic Price Hits $15.81 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.26 billion and approximately $67.12 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $15.81 or 0.00060625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,072.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00250642 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.19 or 0.00733295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00014574 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.01 or 0.00556199 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00118620 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003816 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,722,395 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

