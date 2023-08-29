Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Euro Tech Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CLWT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. 372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,252. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euro Tech in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

