EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives $8.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVGO. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

EVGO opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. EVgo has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 457.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EVgo will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $48,812.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EVgo news, General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $48,812.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 60,030 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $238,919.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,796 shares in the company, valued at $651,908.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,629 shares of company stock worth $789,167. Corporate insiders own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of EVgo by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in EVgo by 689.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 15.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

