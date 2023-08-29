Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,804,000 after acquiring an additional 56,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,557,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,050,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $7.65 on Tuesday, hitting $786.14. 143,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $821.63. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $780.45 and a 200 day moving average of $738.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 157.32%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,714 shares of company stock valued at $11,204,256. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.19.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

