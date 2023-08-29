Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,297 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $9.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.32. The company had a trading volume of 689,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.44. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $394.64.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup set a $450.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.60.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

