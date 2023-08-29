Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $6.03 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after buying an additional 203,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,401,000 after buying an additional 457,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,811,000 after buying an additional 185,016 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,098,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,456,000 after buying an additional 281,553 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Crown Castle by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,870,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,634,000 after buying an additional 212,147 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.59. 1,664,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,217. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.94 and a 52 week high of $177.78.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

