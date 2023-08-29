Executive Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META traded up $6.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $296.67. 12,798,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,866,250. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.42. The company has a market cap of $763.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,338,066.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,577,887.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,270,610 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

