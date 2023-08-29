Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 767.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 798.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 2,159.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Exelon Stock Up 1.0 %

EXC traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.66. The company had a trading volume of 440,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,859. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $46.19.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

