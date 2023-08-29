Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.9% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,494,000 after acquiring an additional 230,875 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 46,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $34,720,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 49,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.27.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,872,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,968,730. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.36. The company has a market capitalization of $439.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.