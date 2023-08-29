F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in F.N.B. by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in F.N.B. by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in F.N.B. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

