FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America downgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th.

In other news, Director Benjamin Cravatt sold 3,944 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $67,718.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 242,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Benjamin Cravatt sold 3,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $67,718.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at $493,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,170 shares of company stock valued at $662,386 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FibroGen by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in FibroGen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FGEN opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.07. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 246.75% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The business had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

