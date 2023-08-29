Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Price Performance

FRGI stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $220.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 1.80. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $9.28.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 67,679 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 412,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 168,383 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 191.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

