Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Price Performance
FRGI stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $220.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 1.80. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $9.28.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.
