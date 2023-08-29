Financial Comparison: Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) vs. Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO)

Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) and Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Eightco has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicholas Financial has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.2% of Eightco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Nicholas Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Eightco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Nicholas Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eightco 0 0 0 0 N/A Nicholas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Eightco and Nicholas Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eightco and Nicholas Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eightco $31.82 million 0.06 -$47.26 million N/A N/A Nicholas Financial $44.34 million 1.43 -$34.12 million ($4.26) -1.17

Nicholas Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Eightco.

Profitability

This table compares Eightco and Nicholas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eightco -177.63% -726.67% -107.14% Nicholas Financial -76.69% -33.68% -23.32%

Summary

Nicholas Financial beats Eightco on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eightco

Eightco Holdings Inc. provides funding solutions for e-commerce businesses in North America and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Inventory Management Solutions and Corrugated. It also manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc. and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc. in April 2023. Eightco Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products. The company operates branch offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin. Nicholas Financial, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

