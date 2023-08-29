Financial Contrast: Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) versus Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) and Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cadre and Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cadre alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre $457.84 million 2.07 $5.82 million $0.78 32.47 Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $19.23 million N/A N/A

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cadre.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Cadre has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cadre and Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre 6.31% 18.59% 8.03% Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I N/A -17.33% 1.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.0% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.2% of Cadre shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cadre and Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 1 6 0 2.86 Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cadre presently has a consensus price target of $30.63, indicating a potential upside of 20.90%. Given Cadre’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cadre is more favorable than Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I.

Summary

Cadre beats Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadre

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, and various foreign government agencies. Cadre Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

(Get Free Report)

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I operates as a subsidiary of Anzu SPAC GP I LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.