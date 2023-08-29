Financial Survey: Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) & Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Clearwater Analytics and Dropbox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearwater Analytics 1 4 6 0 2.45 Dropbox 1 3 4 0 2.38

Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus target price of $20.05, indicating a potential upside of 14.70%. Dropbox has a consensus target price of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.59%. Given Clearwater Analytics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clearwater Analytics is more favorable than Dropbox.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearwater Analytics -6.35% 0.24% 0.17% Dropbox 21.61% -79.08% 11.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Clearwater Analytics and Dropbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

50.1% of Clearwater Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Dropbox shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Clearwater Analytics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of Dropbox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clearwater Analytics and Dropbox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearwater Analytics $303.43 million 13.94 -$7.97 million ($0.11) -158.91 Dropbox $2.42 billion 3.97 $553.20 million $1.49 18.56

Dropbox has higher revenue and earnings than Clearwater Analytics. Clearwater Analytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dropbox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Clearwater Analytics has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dropbox has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dropbox beats Clearwater Analytics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally. It offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions. The company's Clearwater Prism SaaS-based data and reporting platform for investment data delivers a range of product modules, including Prism reporting and statements, Prism connectors, Prism data ops, and Prism managed services. It also provides portfolio management and order management, performance, unit-linked funds, and full trade life cycle, as well as provides modular front, middle and back-office solution to investment managers, private banks, and insurers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc. provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

