First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,308,741 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,058,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308,741 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $364,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $45.72. 4,150,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,869,282. The company has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

