First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 250,033 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,936,533 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,033 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $436,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,683,673,000 after purchasing an additional 640,839 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Visa Price Performance
NYSE:V traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.04. 1,636,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,035,058. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $456.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.95.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Visa
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.