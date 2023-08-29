First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $582.18 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,095,910 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,122 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $582,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after buying an additional 692,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,063 shares of company stock worth $99,685,866 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $20.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $489.19. 42,257,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,430,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $441.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.56. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.