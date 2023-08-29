First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 159,739 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,358,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,739 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises 0.6% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Airbnb worth $293,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $18,197,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,440,014 shares of company stock worth $319,750,184 in the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $6.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.65. 2,858,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,989,458. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.27.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.