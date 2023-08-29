First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $863,000.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.07. The stock had a trading volume of 46,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,604. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.96. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.3006 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

