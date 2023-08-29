First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Up 62.5% in August

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMY. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 223.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FMY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.26. 2,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

