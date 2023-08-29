First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ FYC traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,206. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32. The firm has a market cap of $216.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.19. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $63.88.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.0717 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
