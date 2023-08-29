First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ FYC traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,206. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32. The firm has a market cap of $216.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.19. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $63.88.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.0717 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 441,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 47,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 69,966 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 75,467 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 89,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

