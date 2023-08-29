First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 131,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the previous session’s volume of 42,155 shares.The stock last traded at $114.94 and had previously closed at $112.66.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 17.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 23.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

