Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the July 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DFP traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 26,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,606. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.02. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFP. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.