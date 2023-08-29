Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the July 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:DFP traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 26,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,606. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.02. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $21.85.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
