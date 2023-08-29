FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 92,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 155,991 shares.The stock last traded at $23.25 and had previously closed at $23.28.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 115.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 152,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period.

About FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

