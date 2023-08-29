FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 92,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 155,991 shares.The stock last traded at $23.25 and had previously closed at $23.28.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 762,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after buying an additional 92,480 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 152,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,783,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period.

About FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

