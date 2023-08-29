Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $22.10 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $113.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 25.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 9.4% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 42.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

