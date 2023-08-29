Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 65.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,283 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 285,000 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.07. 4,608,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,276,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.