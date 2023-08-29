Frontier Communications Parent’s (FYBR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 118.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 500.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FYBR

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

FYBR stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,811. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 37,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $573,495.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,355,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,688,454.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at about $749,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at about $5,088,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at about $3,517,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 104.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 77,309 shares during the last quarter.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.