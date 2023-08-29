Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frontline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.
Frontline Stock Performance
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $522.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.46 million. Frontline had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 31.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.
Frontline Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.64%. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 182.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,047,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,292 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Frontline by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,133,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontline by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after acquiring an additional 214,352 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Frontline by 4.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,684,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,574,000 after acquiring an additional 207,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frontline by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,724 shares in the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Frontline
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
