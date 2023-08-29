G999 (G999) Trading 16% Higher Over Last 7 Days

G999 (G999) traded 46% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $5,998.56 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00039708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00027828 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00013351 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000126 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

