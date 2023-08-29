Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Short Interest Update

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the July 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Galera Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of GRTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,259. Galera Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $3.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTX. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Galera Therapeutics by 90.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRTX shares. Citigroup lowered Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GRTX

About Galera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.