GAP (NYSE:GPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GPS. StockNews.com began coverage on GAP in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on GAP from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised GAP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.80.

GPS opened at $10.41 on Friday. GAP has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.41.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. GAP had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GAP will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

Insider Activity at GAP

In other GAP news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $1,586,185.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in GAP by 54.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 189,872 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GAP by 470.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GAP during the first quarter worth approximately $915,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

